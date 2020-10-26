Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to $7.50

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Corus Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.42.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 40.05%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

