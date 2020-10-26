Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Director Sells C$226,192.50 in Stock

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) Director Edward William Yarrow sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.02, for a total value of C$226,192.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$452,385.

TSE KOR opened at C$3.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.24. Corvus Gold Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.99 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $386.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Corvus Gold from C$7.40 to C$9.40 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

