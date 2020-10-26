CoStar Group (CSGP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect CoStar Group to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.18 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $819.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.01, a quick ratio of 14.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $840.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $740.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.04. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $500.24 and a 12-month high of $939.00.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 2,419 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $826.32, for a total transaction of $1,998,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 15,584 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.16, for a total transaction of $13,217,725.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,599 shares of company stock worth $21,825,114. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $730.00 to $810.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $850.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $820.67.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

