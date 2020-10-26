Covesting (COV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,720.00

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00003417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $11,720.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00089508 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00235712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00034823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.62 or 0.01331267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000205 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00131408 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io.

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

