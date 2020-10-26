Cowen (COWN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Cowen to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.51 by $1.18. Cowen had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $369.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.90 million. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $19.21 on Monday. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $531.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COWN shares. ValuEngine lowered Cowen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cowen in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cowen from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

