Cowen Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,550.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,320.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,294.11.

CMG stock opened at $1,339.08 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,281.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,097.02. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.62, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

