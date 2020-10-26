Craig Hallum Increases Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $87.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) had its price objective upped by Craig Hallum from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 140166 upgraded shares of Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of TER stock opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.96 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

