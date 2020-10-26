Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Unilever (AMS:UNIA) a €55.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.50 ($61.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €51.69 ($60.81).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever has a 12-month low of €42.10 ($49.53) and a 12-month high of €52.29 ($61.52).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.