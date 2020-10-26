Critical Comparison: American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) versus Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS)

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.5% of American Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of American Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Financial Group and Kingsway Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Financial Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $84.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Volatility & Risk

American Financial Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Financial Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Financial Group 3.13% 11.34% 0.97% Kingsway Financial Services -19.09% -35.68% -1.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Financial Group and Kingsway Financial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Financial Group $8.24 billion 0.81 $897.00 million $8.62 8.79 Kingsway Financial Services $59.95 million 1.19 -$5.89 million N/A N/A

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kingsway Financial Services.

Summary

American Financial Group beats Kingsway Financial Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive and professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets. In addition, the company engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Extended Warranty, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insured's responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

