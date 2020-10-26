Critical Contrast: Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) versus Geospace Technologies (OTCMKTS:GEOS)

Callitas Health (OTCMKTS:MPHMF) and Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Callitas Health and Geospace Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callitas Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Geospace Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Geospace Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Callitas Health and Geospace Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callitas Health N/A N/A N/A Geospace Technologies -6.50% -9.23% -8.06%

Risk & Volatility

Callitas Health has a beta of -1.95, meaning that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Callitas Health and Geospace Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callitas Health $530,000.00 N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Geospace Technologies $95.81 million 0.84 -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Geospace Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Callitas Health.

Summary

Geospace Technologies beats Callitas Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callitas Health

Callitas Health, Inc. is a clinical stage company. It engages in the development of technologies for obesity, weight management, and female health and wellness. The company focuses on developing technologies for weight management, female sexual health and wellness, cannabis delivery technologies and other proprietary drugs. It launched product ToConceive in North America. The firm researches, develops and business development processes for its other OTC products, CannaMint strips and orphan drug technologies. Callitas Health was founded on March 11, 2003 and is headquartered in Newport, KY.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Oil and Gas Markets segment offers wireless seismic data acquisition systems, reservoir characterization products and services, and traditional seismic exploration products, such as geophones, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, and various other seismic products. The Adjacent Markets segment provides industrial products, including imaging equipment, water meter products, and offshore cables, as well as seismic sensors for vibration monitoring and geotechnical applications, such as mine safety and earthquake detection applications; and electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphic, industrial graphic, textile, and flexographic printing industries. The Emerging Markets segment designs and sells products used for border and perimeter security surveillance, cross-border tunneling detection, and other products targeted at movement monitoring, intrusion detection, and situational awareness. This segment serves customers that include various agencies of the United States government, including the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies. It operates in Asia, Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

