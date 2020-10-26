Critical Contrast: Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) vs. Orbit International (NYSE:ORBT)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Orbit International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Espey Mfg. & Electronics $31.53 million 1.39 $1.16 million N/A N/A Orbit International $25.98 million 0.70 $460,000.00 N/A N/A

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Orbit International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Orbit International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Espey Mfg. & Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Espey Mfg. & Electronics and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Espey Mfg. & Electronics 3.69% 3.74% 3.16% Orbit International -2.34% -3.35% -2.64%

Summary

Espey Mfg. & Electronics beats Orbit International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications. It also provides various services that consist of design and development to specification, build to print, design services, design studies, environmental testing services, metal fabrication, painting services, and development of automatic testing equipment. The company serves industrial manufacturers and defense companies, the government of the United States, foreign governments, and foreign electronic equipment companies through its direct sales organization and outside sales representatives. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. was founded in 1928 and is based in Saratoga Springs, New York.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, and command display units. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power supplies, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.