Critical Review: NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) versus Envestnet (NASDAQ:ENV)

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of NIC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of Envestnet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NIC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Envestnet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NIC and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIC 0 2 1 1 2.75 Envestnet 0 5 6 1 2.67

NIC presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.62%. Envestnet has a consensus price target of $80.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.08%. Given NIC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NIC is more favorable than Envestnet.

Risk and Volatility

NIC has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NIC and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIC 13.84% 20.19% 13.19% Envestnet -1.23% 9.86% 4.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIC and Envestnet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIC $354.20 million 3.94 $50.43 million $0.77 27.05 Envestnet $900.13 million 4.87 -$16.78 million $1.21 67.40

NIC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Envestnet. NIC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NIC beats Envestnet on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIC

NIC Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report. The company's portal service offerings include motor vehicle driver history record retrieval; vehicle title, lien, and registration; motor vehicle inspections; temporary vehicle tags; driver's license renewal; hunting and fishing licenses; health professional license services; professional license renewal; business registrations and renewals; secretary of state business searches; Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) searches and filings; limited criminal history searches; court services; vital records; income and property tax payments; and payment processing products and services. Its software & services business provides software development, payment processing, and other digital government services to state and local governments, as well as federal agencies. In addition, the company develops and manages the pre-employment screening program for motor carriers using transaction-based business model. Further, it offers application development and portal management services to governments. NIC Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Olathe, Kansas.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. It also provides Envestnet | Yodlee data aggregation and data analytics platform, which offers cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company primarily serves banks, wealth management and brokerage firms, Internet services companies, and registered investment advisers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

