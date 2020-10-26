Crocs (CROX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Crocs to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Crocs to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $52.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.74. Crocs has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. B. Riley Securities increased their price target on Crocs from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crocs from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

