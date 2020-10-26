Cryptaur Trading Down 6.2% This Week (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $924.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007604 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.95 or 0.04531288 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00289939 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029960 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,910,321,437 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

