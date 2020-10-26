CTS (NYSE:CTS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS (NYSE:CTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

Get CTS alerts:

Shares of CTS stock opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CTS has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $31.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $875.75 million, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CTS will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. CTS’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CTS by 816.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CTS by 7.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in CTS by 20.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CTS by 6.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTS

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.