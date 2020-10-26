CyberVein Market Cap Hits $138.15 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CyberVein has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $138.15 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CyberVein

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

