CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Gap Up to $0.89

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $1.00. CYREN shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter. CYREN had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 75.97%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CYREN stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 574,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,300 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned 0.95% of CYREN worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN)

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

