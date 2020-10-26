DA Davidson Raises Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $250.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPLK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Splunk from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $243.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Splunk from $246.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.43.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $216.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.68 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.37.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Splunk’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.98, for a total transaction of $146,494.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,018.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.10, for a total value of $2,989,932.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,003,013 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Splunk by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 197 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

