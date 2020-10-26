DA Davidson Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $100.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Teradyne from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.38.

NYSE:TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.13. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 15,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,437,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,361,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock worth $6,460,943. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 65.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 85.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

