DAEX Price Up 3.8% Over Last Week (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges including LBank and Indodax. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $6,851.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00033972 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006330 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007712 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.14 or 0.04458667 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00280003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00029912 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

