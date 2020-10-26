Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €70.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.24 ($59.10).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of DAI stock opened at €48.40 ($56.94) on Friday. Daimler has a one year low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a one year high of €54.50 ($64.12). The company’s 50-day moving average is €46.36 and its 200 day moving average is €38.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.