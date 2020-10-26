Dana (NYSE:DAN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dana Inc. is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products. The company’s operating segment consists of Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies and Power Technologies. It operates primarily in North America, South America, Europe and Asia pacific. Dana Inc., formerly known as Dana Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Maumee, Ohio. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DAN. Cfra raised Dana to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dana in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dana currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of DAN stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. Dana has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Mark Collins sold 9,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $119,765.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,965 shares in the company, valued at $88,873.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Dana by 58.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dana by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,794 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,949,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after purchasing an additional 107,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

