Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $183.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.80.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $16,010,299.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total transaction of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,884,619. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $233.47. The company had a trading volume of 25,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,665. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.50. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $236.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

