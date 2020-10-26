DATA Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. DATA has a market cap of $3.52 million and approximately $191,838.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DATA token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including UEX, Huobi, Bibox and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00090019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00235088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00035378 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.55 or 0.01342364 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000204 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00133063 BTC.

About DATA

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATA’s official website is data.eco. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, UEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

