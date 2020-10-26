Delphy Hits One Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $398,452.68 and $44.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Delphy alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00033690 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.83 or 0.04527596 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00290491 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00029927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.