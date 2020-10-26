DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

XRAY has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.27.

XRAY stock opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -213.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 371,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

