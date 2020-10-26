Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $97.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSX. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CSX from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.48.

Shares of CSX opened at $81.29 on Friday. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $62.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.41.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CSX will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In other CSX news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $2,773,750.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 2.2% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

