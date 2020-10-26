Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $152.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Nasdaq from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.54.

NDAQ stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $71.66 and a 52-week high of $137.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,063,827. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

