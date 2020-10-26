Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target to $110.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $72.00 to $89.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.38.

NYSE TER opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Tufano sold 14,682 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,184.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 4,563 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $410,898.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,495,470.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,321 shares of company stock valued at $6,460,943. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $13,395,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,415,000 after acquiring an additional 525,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,689,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,248,000 after acquiring an additional 297,111 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,298,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,239,000 after acquiring an additional 194,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 137.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,024,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,273 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

