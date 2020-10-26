Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Target Price to $399.00

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $429.00 to $399.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on W W Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $354.21.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

NYSE GWW opened at $361.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.84 and a 200-day moving average of $324.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $392.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W W Grainger will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other W W Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total transaction of $23,381,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,647,193.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $1,025,827.20. Insiders sold 87,378 shares of company stock valued at $30,634,680 over the last 90 days. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W W Grainger by 417.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W W Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.