Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $91,685.15 and $325.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de.

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

