Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufthansa German Airlines operates as an autonomous unit within the Lufthansa Group. It maintains its own stations, handling check-in, ticket sales and other services at all the major international airports. Lufthansa is a founding member of the Star Alliance, the world’s first multilateral airline grouping. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $22.00.

DLAKY stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

