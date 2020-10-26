Dimecoin Price Up 27% This Week (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $382.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00030178 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002717 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000378 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

