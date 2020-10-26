Donu (DONU) Price Tops $0.0166 on Exchanges

Donu (CURRENCY:DONU) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 26th. Donu has a total market cap of $83,987.07 and approximately $125.00 worth of Donu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000126 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donu has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Donu alerts:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.00808504 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00249982 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01179902 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000381 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00022098 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Donu Coin Profile

Donu (CRYPTO:DONU) is a coin. Donu’s total supply is 6,549,656 coins and its circulating supply is 5,070,895 coins. The official website for Donu is www.neos.sh.

Donu Coin Trading

Donu can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.