Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 30.2% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.13. 256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,211. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.66. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $73.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.02.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter. Dr. Reddy's Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.26%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BofA Securities raised Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Investec upgraded Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Dr. Reddy's Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products.

