DubaiCoin Trading 15.7% Higher This Week (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 26th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $187,211.94 and $109.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00024558 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00016833 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00008431 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00009081 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00011039 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org.

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

