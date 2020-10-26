Dunkin' Brands Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,971 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,001% compared to the typical daily volume of 815 call options.

Dunkin' Brands Group stock traded up $14.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $103.32. 281,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,141. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $104.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. Dunkin' Brands Group’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

In other Dunkin' Brands Group news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

