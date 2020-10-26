Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

EGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastgroup Properties has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $136.33.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $138.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.94. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.78. Eastgroup Properties has a 12 month low of $83.40 and a 12 month high of $148.27.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $148,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,842,076.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,536 shares of company stock valued at $472,320 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,766,000 after purchasing an additional 79,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 671,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 7.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastgroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

