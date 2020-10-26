Edison International (EIX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Edison International has set its FY 2020

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Edison International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $60.49 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Several research firms have commented on EIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

