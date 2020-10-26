eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHTH. SVB Leerink raised eHealth from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised eHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.85.

EHTH opened at $76.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.45. eHealth has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $152.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. eHealth’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, insider Phillip A. Morelock acquired 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.29 per share, with a total value of $74,375.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,137.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,496. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in eHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 897.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

