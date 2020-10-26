Element Solutions (ESI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.70.

In related news, Director Martin E. Franklin purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $5,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

