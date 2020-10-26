EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on EMCORE from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.98.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,340.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 14,237 shares of company stock worth $48,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EMCORE by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

