Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) versus PC Connection (OTCMKTS:CNXN) Head-To-Head Review

Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) and PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Enable has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PC Connection has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enable and PC Connection, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A PC Connection 0 1 0 0 2.00

PC Connection has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Given PC Connection’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PC Connection is more favorable than Enable.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enable and PC Connection’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PC Connection $2.82 billion 0.43 $82.11 million $3.12 14.88

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than Enable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Enable shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enable and PC Connection’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enable N/A N/A N/A PC Connection 2.52% 11.52% 7.51%

Summary

PC Connection beats Enable on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enable

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

