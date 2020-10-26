Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Endologix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of ELGXQ stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Endologix has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96. The company has a market capitalization of $411,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.39). Endologix had a negative net margin of 47.89% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The firm had revenue of $24.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. Research analysts expect that Endologix will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

