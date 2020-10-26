Endor Protocol Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.45 million and $460,935.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.26 or 0.00544665 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004985 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00039046 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000948 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000005 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

EDR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Kucoin, Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy, Bittrex, IDEX, Coinsuper, Coinall and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

