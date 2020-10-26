Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energy Transfer LP owns and operates diversified portfolios of energy assets primarily in the United States. The company is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations which include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; NGL fractionation and various acquisition and marketing assets. Energy Transfer LP, formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity L.P., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of ET stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after acquiring an additional 202,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

