Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.38.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $78.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris has a 52-week low of $38.12 and a 52-week high of $85.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 15.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

