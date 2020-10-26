Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.9% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total transaction of $2,039,132.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,333,657. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $10.26 on Monday, hitting $766.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $68.81 billion, a PE ratio of 134.67, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $775.94 and a 200 day moving average of $728.46.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.40.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

