Equinox Gold Cp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 5,264 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the average volume of 1,754 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.77. 31,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,757. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,050,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Equinox Gold Cp by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,881,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,910 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,510,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,621,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equinox Gold Cp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,725,000.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

