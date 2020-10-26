Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$71.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

TSE EQB opened at C$83.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$77.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$71.57. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of C$44.57 and a 12-month high of C$121.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$130.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Group will post 13.1676849 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$550,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,035. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.30, for a total transaction of C$213,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,390,845.60. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,538.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

